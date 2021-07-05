the Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry meets Iraqi officials in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Minister of Industry, Manhal Aziz Al-Khabbaz, and his Egyptian counterpart concluded on Monday a cooperation agreement in different fields.

The Government Media Cell said in a statement, " the Egyptian Minister of Trade and Industry, Nevin Jameh headed delegation in a visit to Iraq, and held series of meetings, with the Iraqi side, within the framework of implementing the decisions of the tripartite summit held in Baghdad in the past week."

According to the statement, the visit aims to set an action plan to cooperate in the fields of the pharmaceutical industries, the textile, leather industries, veterinary drugs, and agricultural pesticides.

The Cell pointed out that "Iraqi Trade Minister Alaa al-Jubouri received his Egyptian counterpart and discussed the trade exchange between the two countries.”

In another meeting, Minister of Planning Khaled Najm El-Battal met with Jameh and agreed to prepare a tripartite cooperation document to specify the areas for joint cooperation.

In addition, the Egyptian delegation visited a number of companies specialized in chemical industries, most notably the Al-Furat General Company of the Ministry of Industry and Minerals, to discuss opportunities for cooperation and partnership.

According to the statement, the Egyptian delegation will hold, today, Monday, an expanded meeting with the Iraqi private sector, to discuss opportunities for cooperation, partnership and investment between the private sector in the two countries, in various industrial fields. It will also visit the Samarra Pharmaceutical Company and Diyala State Company to discuss mechanisms of joint cooperation in the pharmaceutical and electrical industries.