Zf for inaugurates 200 electrical stations to boost power supply

Shafaq News / On Thursday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani announced the inauguration and operation of 200 electrical stations across various regions and cities in Iraq.

Al-Sudani's media office stated that the Prime Minister inaugurated "48 ultra-high voltage power transmission stations, along with 152 electricity distribuion stations across Iraq's governorates, as part of the first phase of projects aimed at alleviating bottlenecks in the power transmission and distribution networks in Baghdad and several other cities."

In July 2023, Prime Minister Al-Sudani affirmed that the government's efforts resulted in achieving a record electricity production of 26,000 megawatts, the highest in the country's history.

"Iraq needs 35,000 to 40,000 megawatts to provide uninterrupted 24-hour electricity," according to Hassan Al-Asadi, Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Electricity and Energy, as previously reported by Shafaq News Agency.

Iraq has been suffering from a chronic electricity shortage for decades, due to sanctions and successive wars.

The population has long protested the frequent power outages, especially during the summer when temperatures can sometimes reach 50 degrees Celsius.