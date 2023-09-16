With 9.6% decrease, CBI reports $1 Bn in USD sales

Shafaq News / The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) auctioned approximately $1 billion over the past week with remittances outweighing cash sales by a huge margin.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, CBI sold a total of $988,388,594 during the past week, which spanned five days of auctions. This translates to a daily average of $197,677,718. These figures represent a 9.6% decrease compared to the preceding week, which saw sales of $218,029,525.

The highest dollar sales were recorded on Tuesday, reaching $201,395,261, while the lowest sales occurred on Wednesday, totaling $193,555,683.

Our correspondent also noted that external remittances during the past week amounted to $788,406,594, marking a significant 74% increase compared to cash sales, which amounted to $199,982,000.

Furthermore, these sales encompassed both cash transactions and overseas transfers to bolster foreign trade. The selling rate for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards stood at 1,305 IQD per USD, while the selling rate for overseas transfers and cash sales was 1,310 IQD per USD.