Shafaq News/ Dozens of Dhi Qar graduates went on a road-blocking spree throughout Nasiriyah, the capital city of the Dhi Qar governorate, demanding jobs.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the protestors segregated into small groups and roamed the city's neighborhoods, and blocked the roads with burning tires.

The protestors blocked Imam Ali street, the local administration intersection, al-Haboubi square, and roads near the headquarters of the Independent High Electoral Commission.