WTO Tracks the TRADE in MEDICAL GOODS in the context of TACKLING COVID-19

Date: 2020-10-08T12:02:28+0000
Shafaq News / China ranks the first as the largest share of Mask Market in the global trade (40 billion dollars), in the last period with the spread of the Coronavirus.

China also accounts for 57% of total world trade of personal protective equipment (hand soap and sanitizer, face masks, and protective spectacles) , which amounted to $ 98 billion.

According to the World Trade Organization (WTO), The COVID-19 pandemic represents an unprecedented disruption to the global economy and world trade, as production and consumption are scaled back across the globe.

WTO pointed out that the recovery of the global trade will be slow, difficult and unequal.


