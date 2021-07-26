Value of Jordan's total exports to Iraq from 2005 to 2020 reached 15 billion US dollars

Shafaq News / Jordan's total exports to Iraq from 2005 to 2020 had reached a value of 15 billion US dollars, according to the official Jordanian Statistics Center's data.

According to the Future Iraq Foundation for Economic Studies, medical equipment and medicines topped the imports list, followed by electrical equipment.

The Foundation said in its statistics that despite Jordan's limited capabilities and resources, it was able, through encouraging investment and supporting industrial projects, to export one-billion-dollars-worth of goods to Iraq, while the latter could not, despite its thousand factories and natural resources.

Iraq was able to export about 1.6-billion-dollars-worth of goods, most of which is crude oil or its derivatives, despite the Export Support Fund, which covers 15% of the value of the exported products, according to the Foundation.

The statement noted that the bureaucracy in managing the fund and the failure to operate it in the right direction reduced its efficiency.

The Foundation pointed out that one of the most important things in supporting the Iraqi industry is the need to move towards opening foreign markets, taking advantage of the agreements that have been reached, and activating the export support fund significantly, which will enhance the industrial manufacturing sector and provide job opportunities in Iraq.