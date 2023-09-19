USD rates dip in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rate of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar decreased on Tuesday in the markets of the capital, Baghdad, and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that the dollar's prices decreased with the closure of the two main stock exchanges, Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya, in Baghdad, reaching 156,000 IQD per $100. In the morning of the same day, the dollar's prices were at 157,200 IQD per $100.

Our correspondent pointed out that selling prices in currency exchange shops in the local markets in Baghdad also decreased, with the selling price reaching 157,000 IQD per $100, while the buying price was 155,000 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the dollar also saw a decrease, with the selling price at 156,050 IQD for every 100$, and the buying price at 155,950 IQD per 100$.