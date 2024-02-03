USD prices dip in Baghdad, Erbil upon market closure

Shafaq News / The exchange rate of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar decreased today, Saturday, in Baghdad and in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, as the stock exchange closed.

Our correspondent reported that the dollar prices decreased with the closure of the main Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, reaching 152,200 IQD per $100, compared to 152,500 IQD per $100 recorded earlier in the day.

Moreover, the selling prices at currency exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad also decreased, with the selling price reaching 153,250 IQD per $100, while the buying price was 151,250 IQD per $100.