USD dips in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The US dollar's exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar saw a decrease on Saturday in the markets of both Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, as the stock exchange closed.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, the dollar's rates decreased following the closure of the main Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 155,000 IQD per $100. This comes after the dollar's rates this morning were recorded at 155,200 IQD for $100.

Our correspondent also noted that selling prices at currency exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad dropped, with the selling price reaching 156,000 IQD for $100, while the buying price stood at 154,000 IQD for $100.

In Erbil, the dollar also witnessed a decrease, with the selling price at 154,600 IQD for $100 dollars and the buying price at 154,300 IQD for $100.