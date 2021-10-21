Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-21T16:17:00+0000
USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed lower in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the dollar closed at 147,750 IQD for every 100 USD in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

At the opening of the market this morning, both central exchanges traded the 100 USD at 147,800 IQD.

The buying and selling rates of the USD in Baghdad's local market stood at 148,500 and 147,500 IQD for every 100, respectively.

related

USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-10-17 15:40:04
USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets

USD/IQD exchange maintains yesterday's rates in Baghdad

Date: 2021-09-04 07:41:05
USD/IQD exchange maintains yesterday's rates in Baghdad

USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-09-05 15:25:24
USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets

USD rests at morning rates at the closure of Baghdad's exchanges

Date: 2021-10-05 14:26:35
USD rests at morning rates at the closure of Baghdad's exchanges

USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-10-12 15:54:45
USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets

USD/IQD exchange rates slump in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-10-16 07:43:57
USD/IQD exchange rates slump in Baghdad and Erbil