USD/IQD went opposite ways in Baghdad and Erbil on Sunday

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-01-16T07:55:18+0000
Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) declined in the markets of Baghdad, while slightly going up in the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the Central al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 148,100 IQD to 100, 100 IQD below yesterday's rate.

Our correspondent said that the buying and selling rates of 100 USD in the local markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 148,500 and 147,500 IQD, respectively.

In Erbil, the selling and buying rates rose to 148,350 and 148,100 IQD to 100 USD, according to our correspondent.

