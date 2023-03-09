USD/IQD stabilized in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) remained the same in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, and Kurdistan's Erbil markets today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said the USD opened at 157800 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's local markets stood at 159000 and 157000 IQD for 100 USD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 157900 and 156900 IQD to 100 USD.