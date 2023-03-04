USD/IQD stabilized in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) remained the same in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, and Kurdistan’s Erbil, today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at 155300 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's local markets stood at 156250 and 154250 IQD for 100 USD, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Erbil, the selling and buying rates settled at 155900 and 154900 IQD to 100 USD.