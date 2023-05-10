USD/IQD rates surge on Wednesday

Shafaq News/ Baghdad and Erbil markets saw a rise in the exchange rate of the US dollar (USD) against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) on Wednesday.

Al-Harithiya and al-Kifah central exchanges reported a trading rate of 145,500 IQD to 100 USD, marking a 750 IQD from yesterday's 144,750 IQD.

The parallel market in Baghdad recorded USD selling and buying rates of 146,500 and 144,500 IQD to 100, respectively.

The trend echoed in the capital city of the Kurdistan region, where the USD selling and buying rates stood at 146,000 and 145,900 IQD to 100, respectively.