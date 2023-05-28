USD/IQD rates surge on Sunday

Shafaq News/ Baghdad and Erbil markets saw a rise in the exchange rate of the US dollar (USD) against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) on Sunday.

Al-Harithiya and al-Kifah central exchanges reported a trading rate of 146,300 IQD to 100 USD, marking a 200 IQD rise from yesterday's 146,100 IQD.

The parallel market in Baghdad recorded USD selling and buying rates of 147,250 and 145,250 IQD to 100, respectively.

The trend echoed in the capital city of the Kurdistan region, where the USD selling and buying rates stood at 146,800 and 146,750 IQD to 100, respectively.