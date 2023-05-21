USD/IQD rates slightly rise on Sunday

Shafaq News/ Baghdad and Erbil markets saw a slight rise in the exchange rate of the US dollar (USD) against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) on Sunday.

Al-Harithiya and al-Kifah central exchanges reported a trading rate of 145,000 IQD to 100 USD, marking a 200 IQD rise from yesterday's 144,800 IQD.

The parallel market in Baghdad recorded USD selling and buying rates of 146,000 and 144,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

The trend echoed in the capital city of the Kurdistan region, where the USD selling and buying rates stood at 145,700 and 145,600 IQD to 100, respectively.