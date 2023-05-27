USD/IQD rates slightly rise on Saturday

Shafaq News/ Baghdad and Erbil markets saw a slight rise in the exchange rate of the US dollar (USD) against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) on Saturday.

Al-Harithiya and al-Kifah central exchanges reported a trading rate of 146,100 IQD to 100 USD, marking a 200 IQD rise from yesterday's 145,900 IQD.

The parallel market in Baghdad recorded USD selling and buying rates of 147,000 and 145,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

The trend echoed in the capital city of the Kurdistan region, where the USD selling and buying rates stood at 146,600 and 146,550 IQD to 100, respectively.