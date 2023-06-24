USD/IQD rates rise slightly on Saturday

Shafaq News/ Baghdad and Erbil markets saw a slight uptick in the exchange rate of the US dollar (USD) against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) on Saturday.

Al-Harithiya and al-Kifah central exchanges reported a trading rate of 146,900 IQD to 100 USD, marking an increase of 50 IQD from yesterday's 146,850 IQD.

The parallel market in Baghdad recorded USD selling and buying rates of 148,000 and 146,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

The trend echoed in the capital city of the Kurdistan region, where the USD selling and buying rates stood at 147,100 and 147,000 IQD to 100, respectively.