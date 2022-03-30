Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

USD/IQD rates drop in Baghdad

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-03-30T08:02:36+0000
USD/IQD rates drop in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The US dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in Baghdad, and rose in Erbil, on Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 147100 IQD to 100.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying rates in the markets of the Iraqi capital stood at 147500 and 146500 IQD to 100 USD, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD registered selling and buying rates of 147300 and 147100 IQD to 100, respectively.

related

USD closes slightly lower in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-10-23 16:14:43
USD closes slightly lower in Baghdad's markets

USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-02-09 09:44:53
USD/IQD exchange rates drop in Baghdad and Erbil

USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-10-28 14:57:40
USD closes higher in Baghdad's markets

USD closes slightly lower in Baghdad on Monday

Date: 2022-02-15 16:15:50
USD closes slightly lower in Baghdad on Monday

USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

Date: 2021-12-01 14:29:26
USD closes lower in Baghdad's markets

USD/IQD exchange rates continue to nosedive in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2022-02-20 08:11:16
USD/IQD exchange rates continue to nosedive in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rates rise in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-12-26 08:04:53
USD/IQD exchange rates rise in Baghdad and Erbil

USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad and Erbil

Date: 2021-12-27 08:15:52
USD/IQD exchange rates decline in Baghdad and Erbil