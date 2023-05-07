USD/IQD rates declined on Sunday

Shafaq News/ Baghdad and Erbil markets saw a slight drop in the exchange rate of the US dollar (USD) against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) on Sunday.

Al-Harithiya and al-Kifah central exchanges reported a trading rate of 144,000 IQD to 100 USD, marking a decrease of 350 IQD from yesterday's 144,350 IQD.

The parallel market in Baghdad recorded USD selling and buying rates of 145,000 and 143,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

The trend echoed in the capital city of the Kurdistan region, where the USD selling and buying rates stood at 144,250 and 144,150 IQD to 100, respectively.