USD/IQD rates declined on Saturday

Shafaq News/ Baghdad and Erbil markets saw a slight drop in the exchange rate of the US dollar (USD) against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) on Saturday.

Al-Harithiya and al-Kifah central exchanges reported a trading rate of 144,500 IQD to 100 USD, marking a decrease of 600 IQD from yesterday's 145,100 IQD.

The parallel market in Baghdad recorded USD selling and buying rates of 145,500 and 143,500 IQD to 100, respectively.

The trend echoed in the capital city of the Kurdistan region, where the USD selling and buying rates stood at 144,200 and 143,200 IQD to 100, respectively.