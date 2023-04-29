USD/IQD rates decline Baghdad, holds in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The US dollar (USD) saw a slight drop in its exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) as the markets of the Iraqi capital city, Baghdad, opened on Saturday morning.

Al-Harithiya and al-Kifah central exchanges reported a trading rate of 141,200 IQD to 100 USD, marking a decrease of 200 IQD from Thursday's 141,400 IQD.

The parallel market in Baghdad recorded USD selling and buying rates of 142,250 and 140,250 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital of the Kurdistan region, the USD selling and buying rates stood unchanged at 141,650 and 141,300 IQD to 100, respectively.