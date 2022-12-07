USD/IQD rates climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climed in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 150200 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 150500 and 150000 IQD for 100 USD, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 150100 and 150000 IQD to 100.