USD/IQD rate surges in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) edged higher in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD trade opened at a rate of 151,400 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 50 IQD above yesterday's rate.

The USD in Baghdad's parallel markets is traded at selling and a buying rate of 151,750 and 150,750 IQD to 100, respectively.