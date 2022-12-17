USD/IQD rate stabilizes in Baghdad and drops in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) stabilized in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD trade opened at a rate of 151700 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harthiya Central Exchanges.

The USD in Baghdad's parallel markets is traded at selling and a buying rate of 152000 and 151000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates opened at 151500 and 151400 IQD to 100.