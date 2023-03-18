USD/IQD rate softens in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) declined in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges are trading the USD at a rate of 156,400 IQD to 100, 700 IQD below yesterday's opening rate.

The USD in Baghdad's parallel markets is traded at selling and a buying rate of 157,500 and 156,500 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, the USD selling and buying rates opened at 157,000 and 156,000 IQD to 100.