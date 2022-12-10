USD/IQD rate softens in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) declined in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today, Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD trade opened at a rate of 150,300 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 100 IQD below yesterday's opening rate.

The USD in Baghdad's parallel markets is traded at selling and a buying rate of 150,000 and 150,750 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates opened at 150,200 and 150,100 IQD to 100.