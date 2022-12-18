USD/IQD rate softens in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) declined in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, but climbed in Erbil today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD trade opened at a rate of 151,300 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 400 IQD below yesterday's opening rate.

The USD in Baghdad's parallel markets is traded at selling and a buying rate of 151,750 and 150,750 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates opened at 151,300 and 151,200 IQD to 100.