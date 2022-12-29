USD/IQD rate softens in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) declined in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD trade opened at a rate of 152,000 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 450 IQD below yesterday's opening rate.

The USD in Baghdad's parallel markets is traded at selling and a buying rate of 151,500 and 152,500 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, the USD selling and buying rates opened at 152,500 and 152,400 IQD to 100