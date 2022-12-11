USD/IQD rate softens in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) declined in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, but climbed in Erbil today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD trade opened at a rate of 150050 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 100 IQD below yesterday's opening rate.

The USD in Baghdad's parallel markets is traded at selling and a buying rate of 150500 and 149500 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates opened at 150300 and 150200 IQD to 100.