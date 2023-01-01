USD/IQD rate remains the same in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) remained the same in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD trade opened at a rate of 153000 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The USD in Baghdad's parallel markets is traded at selling and a buying rate of 153500 and 152500 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, the USD selling and buying rates opened at 153000 and 152900 IQD to 100.