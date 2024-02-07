USD/IQD rate holds steady in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) rose in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 152,200 IQD to 100.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 153,250 and 151,250 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, the USD selling and buying rates stood at 151,800 and 151,700 IQD to 100, respectively.