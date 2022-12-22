USD/IQD rate hits a new high in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, today, Thursday.

At 1200 (Iraq time), USD was being traded at a rate of 152,350 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 600 IQD above the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 152,750 and 151,750 IQD for 100 USD, respectively