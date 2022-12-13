USD/IQD rate hits a new high in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) continued to surge in the markets of Baghdad today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD exchange rate against the IQD at 13:15 (Iraq time) jumped to 151,000 to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 700 IQD above this morning's 150,300.

The USD in Baghdad's parallel markets is traded at selling and a buying rate of 151,500 and 150,500 IQD to 100, respectively.