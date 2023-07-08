USD/IQD rate edges lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) declined in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 147,550 IQD to 100, 1,300 IQD below Thursday.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 148,500 and 146,500 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates stood at 147,600 and 147,300 IQD to 100, respectively.