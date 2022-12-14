USD/IQD rate edges higher in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that at 1200 p.m., the USD traded at a rate of 151700 IQD to 100 in the al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Stock Exchanges, while the Al-Sulaymaniaya stock exchange traded the 100$ to 151250 IQD.

The USD in Baghdad markets is traded at selling and a buying rate of 152000 and 151500 IQD to 100, respectively.

Dollar exchange edged higher today in the Iraqi markets after the Central Bank of Iraq suspended 14 banks from accessing the currency auction due to the sanctions imposed by the U.S. Treasury