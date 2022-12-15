USD/IQD rate edges higher in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD trade opened at a rate of 151700 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The USD in Baghdad's parallel markets is traded at selling and a buying rate of 152250 and 151250 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates opened at 151750 and 151650 IQD to 100.