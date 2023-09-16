USD/IQD rate edges higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) rose in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 155,800 IQD to 100, 200 IQD above Thursday.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 157,000 and 155,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, the USD selling and buying rates stood at 154,200 and 153,100 IQD to 100, respectively.