USD/IQD rate edges higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 151,000 IQD to 100, 2,000 IQD above yesterday.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 152,000 and 150,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates stood at 151,400 and 151,000 IQD to 100, respectively.