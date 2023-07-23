USD/IQD rate edges higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 151,650 IQD to 100, 650 IQD above yesterday.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 152,500 and 150,500 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates stood at 151,900 and 151,850 IQD to 100, respectively.