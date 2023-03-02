USD/IQD rate edges higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange rate against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) climbed in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Thursday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 156250 IQD to 100.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 157250 and 155250 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates reached 157400 and 156400 IQD to 100, respectively.