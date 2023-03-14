USD/IQD rate dropped in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) dropped in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Tuesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 154750 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 155750 and 153750 IQD for 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil’ USD selling and buying rates reached 155000 and 154000 IQD to 100.