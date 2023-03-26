USD/IQD rate declines in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) plummeted to a lower rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Sunday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges traded the USD at a rate of 154,200 IQD to 100 this morning, 1,750 below yesterday.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 155,250 and 153,250 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, the USD selling and buying rates stood at 154,900 and 153,900 IQD to 100.