USD/IQD rate declines in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a lower rate in the markets of Baghdad today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 155900 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 157000 and 155,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

The Erbil Stock Exchange remains closed on Wednesday due to the Newroz celebrations.