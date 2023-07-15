USD/IQD rate closes slightly lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a slightly lower rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Saturday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 147,900 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 200 IQD below the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 149,000 and 147,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, USD selling and buying rates stood at 148,500 and 148,200 IQD to 100, respectively.