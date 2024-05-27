USD/IQD rate closes slightly lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar closed at a slightly lower rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, on Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 145,000 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 400 IQD below the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 146,000 and 144,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, USD selling and buying rates stood at 144,800 and 144,700 IQD to 100, respectively.