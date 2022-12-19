USD/IQD rate closes slightly lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a slightly lower rate in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 151,400 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 450 IQD below the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 152,000 and 151,000 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates climbed and closed at 151,500 and 151,400 IQD to 100.