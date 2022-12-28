USD/IQD rate closes slightly lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a lower rate in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today, Wednesday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 152,800 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 153,250 and 152,250 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates closed at 152,250 and 152,150 IQD to 100.