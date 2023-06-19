USD/IQD rate closes slightly lower in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a slightly lower rate in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil today, Monday.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD recorded a closure rate of 146,400 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 100 IQD below the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 147,500 and 145,500 IQD to 100, respectively.

In the capital city of the Kurdistan region, USD selling and buying rates stood at 146,500 and 146,450 IQD to 100, respectively.