USD/IQD rate closes slightly higher in Baghdad, settles in Erbil

Shafaq News/ The U.S. dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) closed at a slightly higher rate in the markets of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Saturday, December 31st.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 153,150 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges, 150 IQD above the opening rate this morning.

The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 153,500 and 152,500 IQD to 100, respectively.

In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates climbed and closed at 153,100 and 153,000 IQD to 100.